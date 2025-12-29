Donald Trump gives BIG update over Russia-Ukraine peace deal after meeting Zelenskyy, says, 'Closer than ever before'

What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US
Trump says Ukraine–Russia peace talks are closer than ever after meeting Zelenskyy, but major disputes over territory and security remain. A draft deal is nearly complete, with US-led talks involving Europe as negotiations enter a critical phase.
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are progressing more than at any other point in the past. He indicated that countries are 'closer than ever before' following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump’s resort in Florida. While he expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached, Trump also cautioned that the talks remain fragile and could still collapse, which might prolong the conflict for years.
Trump's comments followed a productive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite the ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine, Trump expressed his belief that Putin still has an interest in achieving peace. He also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and resilience. During a late afternoon news conference, held after their meeting, Trump stated, 'Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.' He repeatedly referred to Zelenskyy as 'brave.'
Both leaders acknowledged that major disagreements remain, especially over territory and long-term security for Ukraine. The future of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine emerged as one of the most difficult issues. Russia currently occupies parts of the area and wants those gains recognised, while Ukraine continues to oppose any permanent loss of land.
Trump said the issue is complex but not insurmountable. Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv and Moscow hold sharply different views, underlining why negotiations remain delicate.
After their meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy spoke with several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Finland, and Poland. Zelenskyy said Trump agreed to host another broader meeting with European partners, possibly in Washington, early next year.
Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his efforts and reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to pursue peace, provided its sovereignty and security are protected.
According to Zelenskyy, a draft peace proposal discussed by negotiators is nearly finalised. The plan reportedly includes security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those provided to NATO members. In exchange, Kyiv has indicated it may pause its bid to formally join NATO if comparable protections are ensured.
Trump said another call with Putin is expected soon, adding that the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether a final agreement can be reached.
Moscow continues to push for recognition of the territory it controls, limits on Ukraine’s military, and guarantees that NATO forces will not be deployed in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have publicly rejected many of these conditions.
Trump acknowledged that the talks are highly detailed and unpredictable, warning that even a single unresolved issue could derail progress. Still, he maintained that the current moment offers a real opportunity to end the war, if all sides are willing to compromise.