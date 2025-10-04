Trump's Gaza peace plan: Israel issues BIG statement, says hostages could be free in...

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'
A senior Israeli official has told Israeli Channel 12 News that the hostages could be free within a few days if the talks in Cairo aimed at finalising the details of Hamas' release of hostages proceed without any problems. The same official told Channel 12 that the talks are set to begin tomorrow or on Monday and will be attended by Hamas and Israeli delegations as well as US Special Middle East Envoy Hady Amr and possibly US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The senior official, whose name was not disclosed, said that the current rapid developments had been 'fully coordinated' between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders spoke on the phone, he explained, prior to the US President's public statement, in which he declared his belief that Hamas is 'ready for peace' and called on Israel to 'immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can safely and quickly retrieve the hostages.'
The source said the 72-hour deadline for Hamas to release all the hostages will begin as soon as the "technical talks" in Egypt are completed, although the 72 hours "might be extended a little in order for Hamas to locate all the slain hostages. Hamas officials have said the 72-hour window is "unrealistic" because it will take longer to locate all the dead hostages. According to the source, the timing of Trump's plan gives Israel a 'huge advantage,' since Israel will regain the hostages while the IDF remains in most of Gaza and as negotiations on future steps are conducted.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).