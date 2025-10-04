Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli’s 'karma' post target Rohit Sharma after ODI captaincy change? Here’s the truth

Trump's Gaza peace plan: Israel issues BIG statement, says hostages could be free in...

India vs Australia 2025: 5 big announcements by chief selector Ajit Agarkar that could shape the future of Indian cricket

After Gen Z protests, Nepal now struggles with...; Flights cancelled, schools closed due to...

CJI BR Gavai issues BIG statement: 'Indian legal system not governed by...'

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Bihar assembly elections 2025: Parties urge ECI to conduct polls after Chhath Puja, say, 'To allow voters...'

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s 'plane crashing' gesture video goes viral ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s 'plane crashing' gesture video goes viral ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s 'plane crashing' gesture video goes viral

Why is China one of world’s worst human traffickers? US State department report says...; India, Pakistan on watch due to...

Why is China one of world’s worst human traffickers? US State department...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump's Gaza peace plan: Israel issues BIG statement, says hostages could be free in...

The official told Channel 12 that the talks are set to begin tomorrow or on Monday and will be attended by Hamas and Israeli delegations as well as US Special Middle East Envoy Hady Amr and possibly US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Trump's Gaza peace plan: Israel issues BIG statement, says hostages could be free in...
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A senior Israeli official has told Israeli Channel 12 News that the hostages could be free within a few days if the talks in Cairo aimed at finalising the details of Hamas' release of hostages proceed without any problems. The same official told Channel 12 that the talks are set to begin tomorrow or on Monday and will be attended by Hamas and Israeli delegations as well as US Special Middle East Envoy Hady Amr and possibly US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

What did the Israeli official say?

The senior official, whose name was not disclosed, said that the current rapid developments had been 'fully coordinated' between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders spoke on the phone, he explained, prior to the US President's public statement, in which he declared his belief that Hamas is 'ready for peace' and called on Israel to 'immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can safely and quickly retrieve the hostages.'

What does Hamas say on Trump's plan?

The source said the 72-hour deadline for Hamas to release all the hostages will begin as soon as the "technical talks" in Egypt are completed, although the 72 hours "might be extended a little in order for Hamas to locate all the slain hostages. Hamas officials have said the 72-hour window is "unrealistic" because it will take longer to locate all the dead hostages. According to the source, the timing of Trump's plan gives Israel a 'huge advantage,' since Israel will regain the hostages while the IDF remains in most of Gaza and as negotiations on future steps are conducted.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Two Delta Jets collide at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, videos show wings crashing cockpit of another plane, WATCH
Two Delta Jets collide at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, videos show wings crashing...
PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal, calls it...
PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer to premiere on this streaming platform in...
SSKTK OTT release: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to...,
What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?
What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE