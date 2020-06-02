Donald Trump 'fully committed' to provide justice to George Floyd and his family

US President Donald Trump has said that he is fully committed on proving justice on the 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd.

"All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

The Police had to use teargas to scatter crowds of protesters near the White House in Washington ahead of Trump's speech at the Rose Garden.

"But we cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities. And as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you.

"I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters. but in recent days, our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa and others," he added.

As per the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump has termed the violent protests in America as unacceptable and said: "The President has made clear that what we are seeing on America's streets is unacceptable. Violence, looting, anarchy, lawlessness are not to be tolerated."

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Even as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of the nation imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.