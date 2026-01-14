Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch
WORLD
US President Donald Trump made obscene gestures, allegedly flipping a middle finger and appeared to mouth an expletive towards an unidentified man during his tour of a Ford plant in Michigan. He made these gestures as a flustered response to shouts accusing him as a “pedophile protector.”
In a video shared by celebrity news MZ, shouts of ‘pedophile protector’ can be heard, when president Trump walked, he then turned and can be seen mouthing some words. Then he made some gestures by his fingers, allegedly showing a middle fingers to a man, who was not shown in the frame.