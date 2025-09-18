Donald Trump FIRST reaction to ABC pulling of Jimmy Kimmel's late night show over 'controversial remarks' on Charlie Kirk's killing, says, ' ZERO talent...'

US President Donald Trump gives first reaction to the Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show getting cancelled. Disney subsidiary ABC pulled off Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show "indefinitely" following backlash over the host's comments about the motives behind the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Disney subsidiary ABC pulled off Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show "indefinitely" following backlash over the host's comments about the motives behind the killing of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and linking it to US President Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

As per report, a spokesperson for the Nextar said in a statement that"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," as it objects the comments made by the host and will replace the show with other ABC programmes.

What is the controversy?

Jimmy Kimmel host a late night show called 'Jimmy Kimmel's late night show', where he made comments about the killing of Pro-Trump Charlie Kirk and criticised attempts by Trump supporters to politicise the case. Kimmel in a monologue said, "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." "MAGA" is shorthand for Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

He also said, 'This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish (referring to Donald Trump's mourning for Charlie kirk)."

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, shot dead last week during a speaking event at a Utah university campus. Police said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a rifle from a rooftop, hitting Kirk in the neck with a single bullet. Robinson was arrested after the incident and has been formally charged with murder.

FCC takes action

After the Jimmy Kimmel monologue went live, Federal Communications Commission's chief Brendan Carr called it, 'the sickest conduct possible'. He threatened to take action against ABC, warning to pull licences of all its local stations. When show went off air, Carr said he wanted "to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing" in a statement on social media.

"Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community, ' said Carr.

Donald Trump reacts

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show getting cancelled. On his truth social, he posted, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," he added.