Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, says she was 'brutalised by media'

US President Donald Trump fired press secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, told her to reconsider job saying she was brutalised by media, amid questions over resume and bar licence in US and China.

US President Donald Trump has fired press secretary Katie Zacharia on Friday, just a week after he picked her for post, according to report by The New York Times.

Trump told reporters that he had asked Zacharia to "reconsider" the job. He said he told Zacharia she did not have to do this job and if he were her, he would reconsider position.

"I told Katie in my opinion she was treated very unfairly," Trump said, noting Zacharia has been "brutalised by the media."

"I just think press has been very tough on Katie and I said, 'there's no reason you have to go through this,'" he said.

Questions over resume and bar licence

After lackluster press briefing performance, there had been mounting questions about Zacharia's background and resume during her first week.

Zacharia has long described herself as lawyer as she has worked to establish herself as commentator for conservative outlets like Fox News and Newsmax. But so far, she and White House have offered no evidence that she passed bar exam in any state or in China, where she worked for large law firm years ago.

Afterward, president was asked where Zacharia had passed bar exam, following report by independent outlet Popular Information that she did not appear to be licensed in any state.

Trump stepped aside to allow Zacharia to answer.

"When I moved to China," she responded over sound of Marine One whirring. It is not clear what she intended to say.

China's National Unified Legal Professional Qualification Examination can only be taken by Chinese citizens.

White House defends credentials

Asked what credentials she held, White House passed along statement from Zacharia, who received BA from Pepperdine University in 2007 and law degree from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in 2011.

"I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials," it read.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, added Zacharia was "uniquely qualified and whip smart."

According to LinkedIn, Zacharia has been senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group since June.