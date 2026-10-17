FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao, but they get defeated by Vijay Deverakonda, Rajinikanth

Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: After strong opening, Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Friday, yet crosses Rs 200 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Fri

'Very critical': Ex-India star’s stark warning as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback highlights pace concern

‘Very critical’: Ex-IND star warns as Bhuvneshwar comeback exposes pace concern

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, says she was 'brutalised by media'

US President Donald Trump fired press secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, told her to reconsider job saying she was brutalised by media, amid questions over resume and bar licence in US and China.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, says she was 'brutalised by media'
Trump fires Katie Zacharia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has fired press secretary Katie Zacharia on Friday, just a week after he picked her for post, according to report by The New York Times.

Trump told reporters that he had asked Zacharia to "reconsider" the job. He said he told Zacharia she did not have to do this job and if he were her, he would reconsider position.

"I told Katie in my opinion she was treated very unfairly," Trump said, noting Zacharia has been "brutalised by the media."

"I just think press has been very tough on Katie and I said, 'there's no reason you have to go through this,'" he said.

Questions over resume and bar licence

After lackluster press briefing performance, there had been mounting questions about Zacharia's background and resume during her first week.

Zacharia has long described herself as lawyer as she has worked to establish herself as commentator for conservative outlets like Fox News and Newsmax. But so far, she and White House have offered no evidence that she passed bar exam in any state or in China, where she worked for large law firm years ago.

Afterward, president was asked where Zacharia had passed bar exam, following report by independent outlet Popular Information that she did not appear to be licensed in any state.

Trump stepped aside to allow Zacharia to answer.

"When I moved to China," she responded over sound of Marine One whirring. It is not clear what she intended to say.

China's National Unified Legal Professional Qualification Examination can only be taken by Chinese citizens.

White House defends credentials

Asked what credentials she held, White House passed along statement from Zacharia, who received BA from Pepperdine University in 2007 and law degree from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in 2011.

"I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials," it read.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, added Zacharia was "uniquely qualified and whip smart."

According to LinkedIn, Zacharia has been senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group since June.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao, but they get defeated by Vijay Deverakonda, Rajinikanth
Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection: Yami Gautam beats Rajkummar Rao
Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week, says she was 'brutalised by media'
Donald Trump fires Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after one week
Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: After strong opening, Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Friday, yet crosses Rs 200 crore
Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Fri
Gold, Silver prices today, October 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, October 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B' to keep anti-CEC protest alive?
After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B'?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement