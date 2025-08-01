Twitter
Donald Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India and Pakistan, deserve Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 08:12 AM IST

Donald Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India and Pakistan, deserve Nobel Peace Prize: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Thursday (local time) that US President Donald Trump has brokered several peace deals and ceasefires in several conflict zones across the world. Saying that the peace deals, which average to one per month, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the US President.

The White House Press Secretary made the remarks during the press briefing.

Beginning her remarks with the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said, "On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it."

The ceasefire agreement was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, CNN reported.

She further added that the US President "spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, to inform both the leaders that unless they brought the conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States. Almost immediately afterwards, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have."

Karoline Leavitt then said, "The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor discussion, emphasised that no world leader told India to stop its operation.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer...," PM Modi said.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

