Experts believe Elon Musk’s deep business interests in China could strain his relationship with Donald Trump, potentially complicating his newly appointed role in the President-elect’s cabinet. Musk, a major MAGA donor and vocal Trump supporter, recently joined the administration to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency. However, his ties with Beijing, including Tesla’s vast "gigafactory," may pose challenges.

Musk’s engagement with Chinese officials and his opposition to strict economic policies on China conflict with Trump’s agenda. Trump has emphasised tariffs as a key strategy to address the US’s $800 billion trade deficit, of which China accounts for a significant portion. “Musk could oppose tough policies on China, leading to a rift with Trump,” Neil Thomas of the Asia Society Policy Institute told Newsweek.

Musk, who has often avoided criticising the Chinese Communist Party, has voiced support for free trade. At a Paris conference, he criticised US tariffs, stating, “Neither Tesla nor I asked for these tariffs. Things that inhibit freedom of exchange or distort the market are not good.”

Trump’s focus on tariffs contrasts sharply with Musk’s views, raising questions about their ability to collaborate. Some experts suggest Musk’s appointment highlights Trump’s lack of a clear China strategy. Presidential historian Laura Smith told Newsweek, “Trump may face more policy disagreements in his second term due to his exposure to diverse issues.”

Despite potential tensions, Musk’s influence could shape Trump’s China policy. “Trump respects Musk’s business success,” Thomas said. “Their relationship could push Trump toward more targeted China policies, even clashing with hawks in his administration.”

As Trump prepares for his second term, all eyes are on Musk to see whether he will bridge the gap between Washington and Beijing—or widen it.