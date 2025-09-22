Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'

GST 2.0 tax cuts kick in: Here's what's getting cheaper and costlier from today

Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'

Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

When Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their doo

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'

This marks the first public encounter between Trump and Musk since Musk resigned from his position as a special government employee under tense circumstances.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 06:40 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were spotted sitting side by side at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The two were observed speaking in a private suite during the service, with a White House social media account highlighting their interaction.

Elon Musk also shared a post on X with Trump in which he wrote, "For Charlie."

This marks the first public encounter between Trump and Musk since Musk resigned from his position as a special government employee under tense circumstances. Musk had served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency until late May, when he criticised the administration's signature policy bill, calling it "fiscally irresponsible". Following Musk's departure, a series of social media posts from the Tesla CEO sharply criticising Trump prompted the former president to threaten the cancellation of federal contracts with Musk's companies.


The memorial appearance represents a notable thaw in their previously strained relationship, The Hill reported.

Vice President JD Vance delivered moving remarks at the memorial service, calling on supporters to honour Charlie Kirk's life by continuing his fight for faith, truth and country, saying to do so "for Charlie.""I've seen ... so many on social media talk about 'for Charlie.' We must do this for Charlie. For Charlie, we will speak the truth every single day. For Charlie, we will rebuild this United States of America to greatness. For Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never cower, and we will never falter, even when staring down the barrel of a gun," Vance said.

Vance described Kirk as both a patriot and a man of deep faith, saying, "You, my friends - for Charlie - we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America, and he is a martyr for the Christian faith. May our heavenly Father give us the courage to live as Charlie lived."Vance also called out people who celebrated Kirk's death, "In the wake of his death, we have seen some of the very worst parts of humanity. We have watched people slander him. We have watched people justify his murder and celebrate his death," The Vice President said.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in an emotional speech, forgave Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shot Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10."I forgive him, I forgive him because it is what Christ did, The answer to hate is not hate," she said. Erika Kirk also quoted Jesus on the cross, saying "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do."

31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, as reported by The New York Times. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump's administration saying that he had left-leaning political views.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can
Centre to utilise water from suspended Indus Water Treaty for THESE states, aims to curb...
Centre to utilise water from suspended Indus Water Treaty for THESE states, aims
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'
Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine
SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...
SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces...
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet
Kareena Kapoor birthday special: 7 iconic performances that define her career
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE