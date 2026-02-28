FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump directs US federal agencies to immediately halt use of Anthropic AI technology: 'Never allow woke company to dictate'

US President Donald Trump has directed all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic technology over an ongoing dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon on the use of AI tools in warfare and security.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has directed all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic technology over an ongoing dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon on the use of AI tools in warfare and security. Donald Trump has issued a threat to Anthropic AI of not doing business with it if it does not cooperate during a six-month phase-out period, saying 'we don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again.'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS! That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military. The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY."

"Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic's products, at various levels. Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow," the post read.
"WE will decide the fate of our Country -- NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the post read.

 

 

