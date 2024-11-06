Donald Trump addressed his supporters after scripting a grand comeback to the White House by defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a closely-contested presidential elections.

Donald Trump thanked American voters for their support in this fiercely contested election to the White House, just a few inches away from becoming the 47th President of the United States. At 1:05 PM IST, Trump had garnered 266 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris, the outgoing vice president, was far behind with 188.

Speaking at an address to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump affirmed that his win will help the country "heal."Addressing the crowd accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time" which will help in making "America great again."

"This is a movement like nobody has seen before. This was the greatest political movement of all time. There's nothing like this ever in this country...we are gonna help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and needs help very badly. We are gonna fix our borders, we are gonna fix everything about our country," Trump said.

According to the latest projections called by Fox News, Trump has won 277 electoral votes, well above the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency. Trump flipped the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia and he continues to lead Michigan. Notably, this is going to be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. In his address Trump expressed gratitude to the people and said he won't rest until he delivers a "strong, safe and prosperous America."

"We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason gonna be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. We have achieved the most incredible thing. It's a political victory that the country has never seen before. I thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th President and 45th President," Trump said.

"I will fight for you, your family and your future. I will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve This will truly be the golden age of America. This is a magnificent victory for the American people, and it will help us to make America Great Again," he added. In his address, he invoked God and how he survived assasinaton attempt against him in Pennsylvania this July when a bullet grazed his ear. "God spared my life for a reason" said Trump.

He pointed out that was because God wanted to "save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we're going to fulfill that mission together," he told supporters.

"The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," Trump said.Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News.

As per CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for the governors in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway.

As Donald Trump leads in the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has cancelled her scheduled address at Howard University. “We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow, not only to address her supporters but also the nation,” Kamala Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said.

