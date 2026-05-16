Donald Trump credits Pakistan for Iran ceasefire, rules out further US strikes on Tehran

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was agreed upon as a favour to Pakistan, crediting Islamabad for helping ease tensions.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington agreed to a ceasefire with Iran as a goodwill gesture towards Pakistan, while also ruling out any fresh military strikes on the Middle Eastern nation. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said the United States decided to halt attacks after requests from Pakistani leadership.

According to Trump, Pakistan played a significant role in facilitating discussions between the two sides. He praised the country’s leadership, referring positively to both the Prime Minister and the military establishment. The remarks came as he was returning to the United States after an official visit to China.

Ceasefire After Weeks of Conflict

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran reportedly escalated on February 28, leading to weeks of military confrontation in the Persian Gulf region. Hostilities were eventually paused on April 8 following a ceasefire agreement that Pakistan is said to have helped broker.

Trump maintained that despite the truce, Washington’s stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains unchanged. He reiterated that the US would not permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons and insisted that Iran must eventually abandon its uranium enrichment activities.

Trump Raises Questions on Iran’s Nuclear Capability

During the interaction with journalists, Trump claimed Iranian negotiators admitted that their nuclear facilities had suffered heavy damage in American strikes. He further alleged that Tehran lacked the expertise and operational capability needed to remove or secure its enriched uranium stockpile.

The US administration has consistently demanded that Iran provide a firm assurance regarding the end of its enrichment programme. In return, Washington has reportedly discussed easing sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian financial assets.

Pakistan’s Role in Negotiations

Reports suggest that US Vice President JD Vance led direct negotiations with Iranian representatives in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. The talks are believed to have opened a diplomatic channel between Washington and Tehran after years of strained relations.

Trump also revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping supported efforts to ensure stability in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil transit routes. Nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass through the narrow waterway, making regional stability crucial for international energy markets.