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Donald Trump cracks whip: Pentagon accuses Alibaba, Baidu, BYD of aiding Chinese military, details here

The US put four big Chinese companies on a “military blacklist”. The companies are: Alibaba, Baidu, BYD, and Nio. The U.S. says these companies are helping China’s military.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Donald Trump cracks whip: Pentagon accuses Alibaba, Baidu, BYD of aiding Chinese military, details here
Pentagon has expanded its list of Chinese military-linked companies, US-China rivalry deepens (Source: ANI)
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The Pentagon has expanded its list of Chinese military-linked companies, adding several major firms including Alibaba Group, Baidu, BYD, NIO and WuXi AppTec -- in a move aimed at warning American businesses and government agencies against engagement with entities connected to China's military establishment.

The details were shared by the US Select Committee on China in a statement on Monday. As per the statement, the Pentagon announced additions to its list of known Chinese military companies (1260H List), with the additions including numerous Chinese companies. Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar and other congressional leaders have requested that these additions be added to the list.

Chairman Moolenaar said that the updated list of Chinese military companies serves as a "warning" to American businesses, all levels of government, and the American people and added that these Chinese companies are working with the Chinese military against America's national interests. "Any of them that are publicly traded on U.S. exchanges should be immediately delisted and their products should be removed from supply chains our country depends on. American companies must stop doing business with these threats to our national security, otherwise they are enabling China's military ascendance", he said.

He further recalled and thanked the support for the bipartisan BIOSECURE Act that was signed into law in December, Americans' medical data will be protected from BGI and Wuxi Apptec which he termed as "two malicious Chinese biotech companies that enable the PLA's biological experimentation".

As per the statement, the new additions to the list include., "Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Baidu, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, CALB Group Co., Ltd. EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree), JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. NIO, Inc., Novogene Company Limited, RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Trina Solar Co., Ltd., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd."

These come after in December, Moolenaar and other members of Congress sent a letter requesting BOE, RoboSense, Tianma, Unitree, Wuxi Apptec, and other companies be added to the 1260H List.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)

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