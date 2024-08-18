Donald Trump continues personal tirades against Kamala Harris, says 'I am much...'

Donald Trump disparaged Kamala Harris’s appearance and intelligence at a Pennsylvania rally, mocking her and questioning her presidential candidacy.

US Presidential Election 2024: At a recent campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump launched a personal attack against US Vice President Kamala Harris, targeting both her appearance and intelligence. Speaking to his supporters, Trump boasted about his own looks, saying, “I am much better looking than her,” according to The Hill. He went on to mock a recent Time Magazine cover featuring Harris, claiming that the magazine had to use a sketch artist because her photos didn’t turn out well.

Trump's remarks didn't stop at appearance. He also questioned Harris's intelligence, calling her a “radical liberal” and expressing confusion over her sudden entry into the presidential race. “What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I’m running against someone else. I said, who am I running against, Harris? I said, ‘Who the hell is Harris?’” Trump said during the rally.

This attack is part of a broader pattern of derogatory comments Trump has made about Harris and other Democratic leaders. He has used various unflattering nicknames for Harris, including "Kamabla," "Lyin' Kamala," and "Laffin Kamala." Despite facing warnings from his party and advisers, Trump continues his aggressive rhetoric.

Trump’s recent increase in harsh language comes as Harris appears to be gaining traction in crucial battleground states like Pennsylvania, where Trump himself survived an assassination attempt. Harris is expected to visit Pennsylvania soon before heading to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The convention, starting Monday, will feature key speeches from Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Harris will deliver a significant speech on Thursday evening to formally accept the party nomination.

Since Biden's unexpected withdrawal from the race on July 21, Harris's entry into the presidential race has energized the Democratic base. Polls now show a tight contest between Harris and Trump, reflecting a significant shift in the dynamics of the White House race.

