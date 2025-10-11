Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Donald Trump considers PM Modi...', says US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM

Gor, Trump's pick for Ambassador to India, is on a six-day visit to the nation to meet the senior functionaries here. Before meeting PM Modi, he also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 08:21 PM IST

Sergio Gor, US Ambassador-designate, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, pointed out that President Donald Trump sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great and personal friend". Gor, a member of President Trump's inner circle, made the remarks after meeting PM Modi in New Delhi. 

Gor, Trump's pick for Ambassador to India, is on a six-day visit to the nation to meet the senior functionaries here. In a post on 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Moreover, Gor remarked that he had an "incredible meeting" with PM Modi, adding that the two held discussions on varying topics ranging from bilateral trade to defence and technology. Previously, Sergio Gor also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. 

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi.Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility", EAM Jaishankar wrote on 'X'. 

'One of most important relationships US has' 

Last month, at his confirmation hearing in the US Senate, Gor had described India as "one of the most important relationships America has". "India is one of the most important relationships America has in the world and a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond". 

 

