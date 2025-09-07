Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra saree

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?

Trump has signalled for months that he plans to replace Powell, whose term as the chair of the US Federal Reserve ends next May; however, his term as part of the Federal Board will end in January 2028.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his leading choices to replace the current US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, naming three of his close aides as top picks for the position, The Hill reported. According to The Hill, Trump on Friday (local time) confirmed the names of Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller as his leading choices to replace Jerome Powell, whose term is set to end in May 2026.

When Trump was asked if Hassett, who leads the White House National Economic Council; Warsh, a former Fed governor; and Waller, an economist and current Fed board member, are his top choices for the role, he replied, "Yeah, I would say you could say those are the top three. Good job," as quoted by The Hill. Trump has signalled for months that he plans to replace Powell, whose term as the chair of the US Federal Reserve ends next May; however, his term as part of the Federal Board will end in January 2028.

The US President has consistently criticised Powell for not cutting interest rates and has allies preparing for the possibility of removing him, The Hill reported. In addition, Trump has made moves to dismiss Fed board member Lisa Cook, which would allow him to nominate another loyalist. Cook has resisted these efforts. Trump also said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is no longer being considered for the Fed chair position, as Bessent is content with his current role, as reported by The Hill.

Earlier, Powell stated that the US job market is on such shaky ground that the Federal Reserve may soon need to cut interest rates to support the economy, CNN reported. In one of his most consequential speeches, Powell suggested the labour market could benefit from lower rates, which the Federal Reserve has kept unchanged for eight straight months. Trump's call for these three names for the Chair of the Federal Reserve has raised quite some eyebrows, as the Federal Reserve is known for keeping itself independent from any political influence.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After GST 2.0, FM Nirmala Sitharaman REVEALS GST 3.0, know how will it be different
After GST 2.0, FM Nirmala Sitharaman REVEALS GST 3.0, know how will it be differ
'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni
Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni
Inspector Zende movie review: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's cat and mouse chase is perfect homage to Mumbai Police, taut entertainer balances comedy and thrill well
Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee pays perfect homage to Mumbai police
Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta; reveals how he took out time for them: 'I decided that I will not...'
Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta
TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE