Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’

WORLD
President Donald Trump has ordered a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East to join the USS Abraham Lincoln amid rising tensions with Iran. The deployment signals increased military pressure as Washington continues nuclear negotiations with Tehran.
President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the US is dispatching a second aircraft carrier group to the Middle East, a significant escalation in military posturing amid strained relations with Iran and ongoing nuclear negotiations.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said that the USS Gerald R. Ford will leave the Caribbean 'very shortly' to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its escorts already operating in the region. Addressing concerns over talks with Tehran, the president added: 'In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it.'
The move brings a rare concentration of US naval firepower to the Middle East, underlining Washington’s determination to intensify pressure on Iran’s leadership. The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has been in the Arabian Sea for weeks, accompanied by multiple guided-missile destroyers, as part of a broader effort to influence Tehran’s negotiating stance.
Last week, US forces shot down an Iranian drone that approached the Abraham Lincoln, illustrating how quickly tensions could escalate. Gulf Arab allies have warned that any US offensive could spark a wider conflict across the region, still fragile after the devastating Israel-Hamas war.
Trump has been publicly pushing for a deal with Iran’s government over its nuclear programme, but his rhetoric has grown sharper in recent days. The president suggested that a fundamental change in Tehran’s leadership would be 'the best thing that could happen,' comments that hint at broader US ambitions beyond the nuclear dispute.
Indirect discussions between US and Iranian envoys took place in Oman last week but produced no breakthrough. Trump said he hoped negotiators could reach an agreement 'over the next month,' though he added that failure to do so could have 'traumatic' repercussions for Iran.
The USS Gerald R. Ford was already on an extended mission, having been diverted last year from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean to support US operations around Venezuela. The redeployment to the Middle East will prolong the aircraft carrier’s time at sea, raising questions about crew fatigue and maintenance schedules.
This naval buildup reflects the Trump administration’s dual approach: intense diplomatic engagement, backed by the threat of overwhelming force if Iran does not make concessions.