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Donald Trump confirms Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension, signals further talks after Washington meeting

US has extended the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three weeks after talks in Washington.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Donald Trump confirms Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension, signals further talks after Washington meeting
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United States has announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, signalling a temporary pause in a conflict that has intensified in recent weeks. The decision was confirmed by Donald Trump following a second round of high-level discussions held at the White House.

According to Trump, the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors in Washington was productive, raising hopes for continued diplomatic engagement. The original truce, which had been agreed upon for 10 days, was set to expire soon before this extension was put in place.

Diplomatic Efforts Gain Momentum

The talks in Washington mark the second significant engagement between representatives of the two nations within a short period. Trump indicated that the United States would play an active role in supporting Lebanon’s security, particularly in countering threats posed by Hezbollah.

In his statement, Trump also expressed interest in hosting further discussions, potentially involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Such a meeting could represent a significant step toward broader negotiations if it materialises.

Background: Escalation of Conflict

The recent surge in hostilities stems from a wider regional confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Lebanon became directly involved shortly after military strikes were launched on Iranian targets. In response, Hezbollah initiated rocket attacks on northern Israel, prompting swift retaliation.

Israel’s response included extensive airstrikes and a ground operation across southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that Israeli forces advanced into several towns and villages along the border, intensifying fears of a prolonged conflict.

Fragile Calm, Uncertain Future

While the ceasefire extension offers a temporary reprieve, underlying tensions remain unresolved. The involvement of multiple regional actors and the broader geopolitical stakes make the situation highly volatile.

The coming weeks will test whether diplomatic channels can hold and potentially lead to a more durable agreement. For now, the extension provides a narrow window for dialogue, even as both sides remain on high alert.

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