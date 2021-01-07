Trending#

Donald Trump concedes defeat for the first time, pledges 'orderly transition' as Congress certifies Biden's victory

Hours after four people died on the US Capitol grounds after pro-Trump stormed the premises, the US President has conceded signalled that he will voluntarily leave office after his tenure ends on January 20.


Updated: Jan 7, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

