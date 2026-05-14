Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran; leaders agree Hormuz must remain open, oppose nuclear Iran

Donald Trump claimed that the Chinese President had assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran amid speculations surrounding the Asian giant’s support to the Islamic State in the ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s meeting has come as the most crucial event amid the West Asia conflict triggered by the US and Israel attack on Iran. Leaders of the most powerful nations in the world held talks for hours and signaled that neither side want escalation in any situation, despite tensions over Taiwan, trade, AI, semiconductors, and the Iran war.

And now, Donald Trump claimed that the Chinese President had assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran amid speculations surrounding the Asian giant’s support to the Islamic State in the ongoing conflict.

Trump said that Xi had stressed that China was not sending weapons to Tehran, which has come as a crucial assurance to the US as it has often raised concerns over potential foreign military support to Iran.

According to Reuters, Trump said he had personally asked Xi not to arm Iran and also threatened him that countries supplying weapons to Tehran could face serious consequences.

Trump-Xi agree on Hormuz, Iran nukes

“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” the White House said in a statement after more than two hours of meetings between the American and Chinese delegations in Beijing.

The statement added that Xi opposed "the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use".

It also revealed that China had expressed interest in purchasing more American oil in an effort to reduce its long-term dependence on the Gulf route, which has been heavily disrupted since Iran tightened control over Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war.

"Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the White House added.