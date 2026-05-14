FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran; leaders agree Hormuz must remain open, oppose nuclear Iran

Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran

Hardik Pandya set for shock MI exit after IPL 2026? Former India captain drops big prediction

Hardik Pandya set for shock MI exit after IPL 2026? Former India captain drops

NEET 2026 Leak: Why NEET Keeps Leaking While JEE Doesn’t; The Real Difference Between NEET & JEE

NEET 2026 Leak: Why NEET Keeps Leaking While JEE Doesn’t; The Real Difference Between NEET & JEE

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran; leaders agree Hormuz must remain open, oppose nuclear Iran

Donald Trump claimed that the Chinese President had assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran amid speculations surrounding the Asian giant’s support to the Islamic State in the ongoing conflict.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST

Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran; leaders agree Hormuz must remain open, oppose nuclear Iran
Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran (image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s meeting has come as the most crucial event amid the West Asia conflict triggered by the US and Israel attack on Iran. Leaders of the most powerful nations in the world held talks for hours and signaled that neither side want escalation in any situation, despite tensions over Taiwan, trade, AI, semiconductors, and the Iran war.  

And now, Donald Trump claimed that the Chinese President had assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran amid speculations surrounding the Asian giant’s support to the Islamic State in the ongoing conflict.  

Trump said that Xi had stressed that China was not sending weapons to Tehran, which has come as a crucial assurance to the US as it has often raised concerns over potential foreign military support to Iran. 

According to Reuters, Trump said he had personally asked Xi not to arm Iran and also threatened him that countries supplying weapons to Tehran could face serious consequences. 

Trump-Xi agree on Hormuz, Iran nukes 

“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” the White House said in a statement after more than two hours of meetings between the American and Chinese delegations in Beijing. 

The statement added that Xi opposed "the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use". 

It also revealed that China had expressed interest in purchasing more American oil in an effort to reduce its long-term dependence on the Gulf route, which has been heavily disrupted since Iran tightened control over Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war. 

"Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the White House added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran; leaders agree Hormuz must remain open, oppose nuclear Iran
Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping assured China won’t arm Iran
Hardik Pandya set for shock MI exit after IPL 2026? Former India captain drops big prediction
Hardik Pandya set for shock MI exit after IPL 2026? Former India captain drops
Krishnavataram: Sanskruti Jayana admits Satyabhama is 'flawed, unapologetic', confesses if she will 'ever feel this attached to character again'
Krishnavataram: Sanskruti Jayana admits Satyabhama is 'flawed, unapologetic'
Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane to lose captaincy? IPL 2026 failures could trigger massive changes
Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane to lose captaincy? IPL 2026 failures
After Iran and Ukraine, will Taiwan be next war zone? Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump of 'conflict', will US abandon it?
Could Donald Trump abandon Taiwan as Xi Jinping increases pressure?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement