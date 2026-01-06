Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'

Donald Trump claimed the US has collected over USD 600 billion from tariffs, calling them vital for economic and national security. As the Supreme Court reviews their legality, Trump warned of higher duties on India over Russian oil imports.

US President Donald Trump has once again highlighted the financial benefits of tariffs imposed during his presidency, claiming that the United States has already collected and is set to collect over USD 600 billion in trade duties. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused mainstream media outlets of deliberately ignoring the issue, alleging bias and political motives behind the lack of coverage.

According to Trump, the media’s silence is intended to influence an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on tariffs, which he described as one of the most consequential decisions the court will ever make. He framed the issue as central not only to the economy but also to national security.

Tariffs as Economic and Strategic Strength

Defending his aggressive trade policy, Trump argued that tariffs have made the US significantly stronger both financially and strategically. He asserted that the country is now more respected on the global stage because of these measures, presenting tariffs as a tool to protect domestic industries and reduce dependence on foreign nations.

Trump has repeatedly warned that an unfavourable Supreme Court verdict could weaken the country’s defences. In earlier remarks, he cautioned that striking down the tariffs would leave the US economically vulnerable and undermine its ability to safeguard national interests.

Legal Challenge Heads Toward 2026 Decision

Trump’s tariff regime is currently under scrutiny by the US Supreme Court, where challengers argue that the president exceeded his constitutional authority in imposing sweeping trade duties. While the court held its most recent hearing in November, it has postponed a final ruling until 2026. No precise timeline has been announced, leaving uncertainty over the future of the policy.

India Faces Elevated Trade Pressure

India remains one of the countries most affected by the tariff measures. Trump has linked higher duties on Indian exports to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. At present, Indian shipments to the US are subject to a 50 percent tariff, with half of that rate tied directly to India’s energy trade with Russia.

Trump Signals Willingness to Escalate

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that trade penalties could be increased rapidly if India fails to adjust its stance. While he spoke positively of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a personal level, he emphasised that economic pressure remains a key negotiating tool. Trump warned that further tariffs could have serious consequences for India’s trade relationship with the United States.