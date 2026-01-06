FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far

Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days

Kartik Aaryan found love again? After Tu Meri Main Tera debacle, actor moves to Goa, netizens spot 'mystery girl', draw wild speculations

Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'

Nicolas Maduro's FIRST statement after abduction in Caracas by US, pleads not guilty in court, says, 'I am a decent man...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film crashes on first Monday, lags behind Dhurandhar, earns just Rs...

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From singing kirtans at Gurudwaras to performing at Coachella, know about his inspiring journey and massive net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard buildi

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From singing kirtans at Gurudwaras to performing at Coachella, know about his inspiring journey and massive net worth

Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: Know about singer-actor's inspiring journey, net worth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'

Donald Trump claimed the US has collected over USD 600 billion from tariffs, calling them vital for economic and national security. As the Supreme Court reviews their legality, Trump warned of higher duties on India over Russian oil imports.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has once again highlighted the financial benefits of tariffs imposed during his presidency, claiming that the United States has already collected and is set to collect over USD 600 billion in trade duties. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused mainstream media outlets of deliberately ignoring the issue, alleging bias and political motives behind the lack of coverage.

According to Trump, the media’s silence is intended to influence an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on tariffs, which he described as one of the most consequential decisions the court will ever make. He framed the issue as central not only to the economy but also to national security.

Tariffs as Economic and Strategic Strength

Defending his aggressive trade policy, Trump argued that tariffs have made the US significantly stronger both financially and strategically. He asserted that the country is now more respected on the global stage because of these measures, presenting tariffs as a tool to protect domestic industries and reduce dependence on foreign nations.

Trump has repeatedly warned that an unfavourable Supreme Court verdict could weaken the country’s defences. In earlier remarks, he cautioned that striking down the tariffs would leave the US economically vulnerable and undermine its ability to safeguard national interests.

Legal Challenge Heads Toward 2026 Decision

Trump’s tariff regime is currently under scrutiny by the US Supreme Court, where challengers argue that the president exceeded his constitutional authority in imposing sweeping trade duties. While the court held its most recent hearing in November, it has postponed a final ruling until 2026. No precise timeline has been announced, leaving uncertainty over the future of the policy.

India Faces Elevated Trade Pressure

India remains one of the countries most affected by the tariff measures. Trump has linked higher duties on Indian exports to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. At present, Indian shipments to the US are subject to a 50 percent tariff, with half of that rate tied directly to India’s energy trade with Russia.

Trump Signals Willingness to Escalate

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that trade penalties could be increased rapidly if India fails to adjust its stance. While he spoke positively of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a personal level, he emphasised that economic pressure remains a key negotiating tool. Trump warned that further tariffs could have serious consequences for India’s trade relationship with the United States.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version
Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version
Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far
Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns
Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days
Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in
Kartik Aaryan found love again? After Tu Meri Main Tera debacle, actor moves to Goa, netizens spot 'mystery girl', draw wild speculations
Kartik Aaryan found love again? Netizen spot 'mystery girl' in his Goa vacay pic
Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'
Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement