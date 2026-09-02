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Donald Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Strait of Hormuz, says Iran economy collapsing

US President Donald Trump claims Washington has almost total control of Strait of Hormuz and Iran economy totally collapsing amid escalating strikes. In Truth Social post after fresh US airstrikes on Iran, Trump said not forcing Iran to table, dismissed ABC News report, called Iranians to rise up.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

Donald Trump claims US has 'almost total control' of Strait of Hormuz, says Iran economy collapsing
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US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington now has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran's economy is "totally collapsing", as tensions between the two countries escalate amid an intensifying exchange of strikes.

In a post on Truth Social, that came just hours after the US launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, Trump dismissed a report by ABC News that he was trying to force Tehran back to the negotiating table, saying he was not interested in pushing Iran into an agreement.

"I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement," the President said, adding that he preferred the current situation, with what he described as "almost total control of the Hormuz Strait" and an Iranian economy that was "totally collapsing".

'When are Iranian people going to rise up?' asks Trump

"They are just playing out the inevitable." Trump then directly called on the Iranian population to challenge the government. "When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"

Since the conflict erupted in February, Trump has claimed multiple times that the US has established control over Hormuz. Tehran, however, has rejected Washington's assertions and maintained that the strategic waterway remains under Iranian control.

US launches airstrikes, Iran retaliates against bases in Jordan, Bahrain

Trump's remarks came after the US launched a barrage of airstrikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday, triggering retaliation from Tehran against US assets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

The latest escalation has further intensified the standoff over Hormuz, a critical global energy route that Iran has effectively closed to shipping. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the US strikes would "tighten the lock" on the strategic waterway

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