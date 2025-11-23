FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'

Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate; netizens say 'SRK-Deepika also...'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality turns 'severe' as AQI reading soars to 435

Tejas jet crash: New video shows pilot's final moments, why Wing Commander Namansh Syal could not be saved

French President Macron's BIG statement after meeting PM Modi on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg, says, 'Long live the friendship...'

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Nora Fatehi dazzles with belly dance performance, video goes viral; trolls say 'Ajkl kam...'

Dhurandhar's violence sparks debate: Haq director Suparn Varma defends Ranveer Singh's film, says 'violence is beautiful if you do...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH

Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering.

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

In a recent post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that he ended 5 out of eight wars using tariffs as a threat. Know more what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'
Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has for the nth time again claimed that he stopped several wars by using tariffs as threat. He also said that the US is making 'trillions of dollars' from countries across the globe by using these tariffs. In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump said that he stopped five out of eight wars 'directly because of the threat of tariffs'.

''We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,'' he wrote.

Earlier, Trump even claimed that he convinced the Indian government to stop buying Russian crude oil, which he claimed had helped Russia fight the war with Ukraine. 

Ever since Trump assumed office on January 20 earlier this year, he has been repeatedly claiming that the US has benefited greatly from using tariffs. He has also been criticising the previous Joe Biden administration for 'destroying' the economy.

''The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months. To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,'' he wrote in a post.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter
Tejas: One crash cannot define India's future fighter
Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering..., WATCH
Harman Sidhu's death: Punjabi singer's last post goes viral, shows him offering.
Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'
Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'
Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'he can...', but assures, 'we will get...'
Donald Trump warns Ukraine's Zelenskyy over peace plan, if he does not accept 'h
Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate; netizens say 'SRK-Deepika also...'
Dhurandhar: Viral video reignites Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun age-gap debate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE