Donald Trump claims to end 8 wars in eight months 'directly with tariff threats'

In a recent post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that he ended 5 out of eight wars using tariffs as a threat. Know more what he said.

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has for the nth time again claimed that he stopped several wars by using tariffs as threat. He also said that the US is making 'trillions of dollars' from countries across the globe by using these tariffs. In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump said that he stopped five out of eight wars 'directly because of the threat of tariffs'.

''We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,'' he wrote.

Earlier, Trump even claimed that he convinced the Indian government to stop buying Russian crude oil, which he claimed had helped Russia fight the war with Ukraine.

Ever since Trump assumed office on January 20 earlier this year, he has been repeatedly claiming that the US has benefited greatly from using tariffs. He has also been criticising the previous Joe Biden administration for 'destroying' the economy.

''The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months. To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer,'' he wrote in a post.