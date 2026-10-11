Donald Trump claims Russia-Ukraine have agreed to energy ceasefire effective immediately

Donald Trump claims Russia and Ukraine agreed to energy ceasefire effective immediately, asks both sides not to attack energy infrastructure; Zelensky says news to him, Russia yet to confirm.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an "energy ceasefire", under which both sides would stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky says news to him, Russia yet to confirm

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that Trump's announcement was 'news to him', but said Kyiv would agree if Moscow committed to the truce.

Russia is yet to confirm this development so far.

Announcement after Trump blamed Zelensky

This announcement came a day after Trump blamed Zelensky for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's energy infrastructure during the war.

Zelensky's earlier offer on oil refineries

Zelensky earlier on Sunday said Kyiv would be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceased attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees," Zelensky said on X.

Trump has also been facing strong criticism for a deal he struck with Russia on Moscow's exports of diesel.