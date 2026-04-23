Donald Trump claims Iran halted execution of eight women protesters on his intervention: ‘Respected my request’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, said that Iran has halted the planned execution of eight women protestors following his intervention, with four set to be released and the remaining four to serve a one-month prison sentence.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, said that Iran has halted the planned execution of eight women protestors following his intervention, with four set to be released and the remaining four to serve a one-month prison sentence.

He said he had been informed that the executions scheduled for the night would no longer take place, expressing appreciation to Iranian authorities for respecting his request.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison."

"I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

Donald Trump urged Iran to release 8 women facing execution

Earlier on April 21, Trump called on the Iranian leadership to release eight women reportedly facing execution. The President framed the gesture as a necessary foundation for upcoming negotiations between the two adversaries.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, President Trump shared a screenshot from social media activist Eyal Yakoby alleging that eight women in Iran were at imminent risk of being hanged. Yakoby's post said Iran was “preparing to hang eight women," and it included photos of the women purportedly facing execution.

Directing his message to the Iranian government, Trump urged, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

(ANI Inputs)