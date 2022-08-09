Search icon
Donald Trump claims FBI raided his Florida Mar-A-Lago house, here's why

Donald Trump raid: Trump claimed the raid amounted to the weaponization of the US justice system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

Donald Trump (File)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Donald Trump's house in Florida's Palm Beach, the former US president claimed in a statement. He alleged that the FBI conducted the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate and their agents even broke his safe in an "assault" that takes place in third-world countries. 

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," he said in a statement, adding that he had been cooperating with the agencies and the raid wasn't appropriate. 

The raid was apparently to check if he had stored classified documents in his Florida home. The US Justice Department is investigating whether Trump had taken classified records to his Florida residence after he left the White House in 2020.

"They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States," he added.

Trump claimed the raid amounted to the weaponization of the US justice system. 

"Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before," he added.

Trump, one of the most polarising figures in the US and global politics, is eyeing a return to the US oval office in 2024. 

Trump is also being investigated for his role in inciting a mob that stormed the US seat of power on January 6, 2021. 

With inputs from PTI

