WORLD

Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping approve TikTok deal, but with..., US President says ‘We’re going to have...’  

US President Donald Trump announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the TikTok deal but with "tight control". He also called the deal "very good".

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 06:46 AM IST

Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping approve TikTok deal, but with..., US President says ‘We’re going to have...’  
US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the TikTok deal for the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the US. Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, President Trump said, “I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready.”

    Donald Trump expresses hope with TikTok

    Trump mentioned that the US will have “tight control” over the app. “We are going to have very tight control. It is an amazing thing that has been created... I am a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it. It got me numbers that nobody has ever even heard before. The young people of this country want it. The parents of the young people want it badly. So we were able to work out a deal with China. It's a very good deal for us. I hope it's a good deal for them... These are American investors... They are very famous people financially. They'll have control of it. I want to thank President Xi because he was a gentleman. We just had a good relationship,” Trump said.

    ByteDance to advance work in the US

    Trump and Xi Jinping had a telephonic conversation today during which they discussed various issues, including the Chinese app TikTok, which faces a threat of being banned after the former US President Joe Biden's administration passed legislation to force the platform to divest itself of its ownership by the Chinese internet company ByteDance. Shortly after Trump's conversation with Xi Jinping, ByteDance stated that the company will advance with the related work that allows TikTok to continue functioning in the US. Bytedance said, “We thank President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump for their attention to TikTok. ByteDance will advance related work in accordance with the requirements of Chinese law, allowing TikTok US to continue serving American users well,” the statement read.

    ALSO READ: Donald Trump, Xi Jinping hold telephonic conversation as trade, TikTok dominate agenda

    The legislation, which was passed in April 2024, aimed to ban the app from January 19, 2025, but the Trump government has not yet enforced it. The US is eager to strike a deal with China that allows US investors to have more control of TikTok. According to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, which quoted people familiar with the deal, the proposed agreement between Beijing and Washington is set to see a group of American investors control 80 per cent of TikTok, while the remaining 20 per cent will be controlled by Chinese firms, including ByteDance. 

