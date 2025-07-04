Donald Trump celebrates big win as 'One Big Beautiful Bill' passes US Congress: Here's how it will affect Indians

For India, the key areas of concern are remittances, immigration, and legal stay in the US.

With the US Congress approving President Donald Trump’s massive government spending bill—titled the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’—there’s growing attention on how it will affect people globally. For India, the key areas of concern are remittances, immigration, and legal stay in the US.

According to Hindustan Times, one of the most direct effects will be on remittances. The bill initially proposed a 5% tax on money transfers from the US to other countries, but this has now been reduced to 1%. This will come into effect from January 1, 2026. While US bank and card-based transfers are still exempt, high-value and frequent senders, many of whom are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), may need to rethink their financial planning. India has around 4.5 million people of Indian origin living in the US, many of whom regularly send money back home.

The bill does not bring changes to how the US taxes foreign income. So, NRIs earning rental income in India can continue to claim credit for taxes paid in India when filing their US tax returns, avoiding double taxation.

However, immigration rules are tightening. The bill provides billions in extra funding for immigration control and border security, backing Trump’s promise of the “largest mass deportation operation in American history.” According to reports, around 18,000 Indian nationals who entered the US illegally have been identified. The Indian government has agreed to take them back and is working to dismantle human trafficking networks.

Estimates suggest the number of undocumented Indians in the US ranges from 2.2 lakh to 7 lakh, making them the third-largest group after Mexicans and Salvadorans. A study from Johns Hopkins University highlighted a rise in illegal Indian immigrants from 0.8% in 1990 to 3.9% in 2015, dropping to 2% in 2022.

Legal immigrants aren’t spared either. The new bill increases fees for work permits, asylum, and humanitarian protections. For example, applying for asylum will now cost $100, work permits $550, and humanitarian parole $1,000. A $5,000 fine will be imposed on anyone caught illegally crossing the border, with no fee waivers for the poor.