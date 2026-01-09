FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Never held a bat, this is not IPL': Ex-BCB secretary launches scathing attack on ICC chairman Jay Shah over T20 World Cup row

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'

India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...

Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez

US President Donald Trump cancels planned second wave of attacks on Venezuela after cooperation and release of political prisoners, citing peace efforts and rebuilding ties.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez
Donald Trump, US President. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big relief to Venezuela, US President Donald Trump has assured it of not attacking it further. In what may be called an attempt to seek peace and restore normalcy in the South American country after coming under severe international condemnation, he announced Friday that he was cancelling the second wave of attacks. He said that as Venezuela was releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of "seeking peace", he wouldn't attack it. His dramatic announcement came following last week's U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. 

Donald Trump cancels Venezuela attacks

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure." He added in the post, "Because of this cooperation, I have canceled the previously expected second wave of attacks, which looks like it will not be needed; however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes." 

Earlier, he told Fox News that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next week. He said so after previously dismissing the idea of working with her, saying that "she doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country". It is believed that he made a U-turn after Machado heaped praise on him and announced her decision to return to Venezuela. Just before this, the US president said on Wednesday that the U.S. was "getting along very well" with the Venezuelan government, led by acting interim president Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump also told Fox News that he would meet oil executives at the White House on Friday and that the oil companies would spend at least $100 billion in Venezuela, which he repeated in his Truth Social post.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g
MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
MEA reacts to Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'PM Modi...'
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement