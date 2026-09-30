Donald Trump calls Sundar Pichai a 'monster', how does Google CEO respond? Watch video

US President Donald Trump praised Google CEO Sundar Pichai with an unusual compliment during a White House interaction after hosting top AI CEOs for lunch.

US President Donald Trump called Google CEO Sundar Pichai a "monster" during an interaction with reporters at the White House. The remark came after Trump hosted a lunch for top AI CEOs at the White House on Tuesday, where he unveiled a new voluntary AI safety accord.

Trump calls Pichai a monster at White House

"Sundar, you want to say something?" Trump said. When Pichai started to thank him, Trump cut him off and introduced him to the press. "You have no idea who these people are. These are the biggest people in the world. You have no idea who they are," Trump told reporters. "This guy is a monster and nobody knows."

Trump said tech leaders like Pichai live a great life as they do not have to face reporters every day. "What a great life. To be a monster and not have to go through this," he said. He then asked the media to remember Pichai's name, saying, "All you have to know is Sundar. Sundar is his name." Pichai reacted with a smile and responded in a light-hearted way, "Hopefully a better tagline than I'm a monster." In the tech world, Pichai is a well-known figure as the head of Google. Trump's "monster" comment was seen as a reference to the huge power and influence held by major tech companies.

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Trump's dig at Anthropic CEO and AI accord

Trump engaged in a lighthearted exchange with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has previously highlighted AI risks. While they concurred on the importance of AI leadership, Amodei emphasised the need for collaborative safety measures. Attendees of the lunch included prominent figures such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia's Jensen Huang. The discussion centred on AI safety and risk management, culminating in Trump's introduction of a one-page voluntary AI safety accord advocating for independent audits and monitoring throughout the AI model lifecycle.