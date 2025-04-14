Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Trump to visit Ukraine and see the war’s damage firsthand.

US President Donald Trump and other global leaders strongly condemned a deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people and injured over 100 on Sunday. Ukrainian officials confirmed that two ballistic missiles hit the city, located near the Russian border, making it one of the deadliest attacks in recent months. Among the victims were two children, while emergency services reported that 117 people were injured, including 15 kids. Eight people remain in critical condition. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump said, “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing." When asked to explain what he meant by "mistake," Trump responded, “They made a mistake… you’re gonna ask them.”

The attack came shortly after Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as part of ongoing efforts to end the war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the attack “horrifying” and said it showed why the Trump administration was working hard to achieve peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Trump to visit Ukraine and see the war’s damage firsthand. “Before any decisions or negotiations, come and see the people, the civilians, the hospitals, and the children,” he said in a CBS interview.

Zelensky, in his nightly address, condemned the strike, which occurred on Palm Sunday, calling it the act of “completely deranged scum.” The attack destroyed 20 buildings, including apartment blocks, a university, and local businesses. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and destruction.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply alarmed and shocked,” while his spokesperson called the strike part of a troubling pattern of recent attacks.

Ukraine’s military confirmed that Russia used two Iskander ballistic missiles. This was the second major Russian attack this month; earlier, 18 people, including nine children, were killed in Zelensky’s hometown.

Leaders from France, the UK, Italy, and Germany also condemned the strike, calling it a serious war crime and proof of Russia’s disregard for human life and international law.