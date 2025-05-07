India has targeted nine different locations in Pakistan, destroying the terrorists infrastructures. Donald Trump, Chinese foreign ministry has urged both india and Pakistan to 'restraint' from escalating the tension, while Israel has backed the actions of India.

India has launched series of airstrikes on the terrorists camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kahmir (PoK), under Operation sindoor on the night of May 6. It is a big military actions by the Indian Airforces after two weeks of the terrorist attacks in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 innocent civilians mostly including the tourists.

India has targeted nine different locations in Pakistan, destroying the terrorists infrastructures in areas including Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Bawalpur in the Pakistani province of Punjab. From US President Donald Trump to Chinese foreign ministry, many world leaders have reacted to the Indian actions on the terrorists camps in Pakistan.

Donald Trump says, 'It's a shame'

US President Donald Trump, an ally of both India and Pakistan said, “It’s a shame. We just heard about it, they’ve been fighting for a long time… I just hope it ends very quickly.”

China urged to refrain from taking actions

Chinese foreign ministry released the statement and showed concern about escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both India and Pakistan to refrain from taking futher actions.

Israel Backs India supporting its 'Self defense'

Israel, a long term ally of India has shown support to the Indian action on Pakistan calling it a 'self defense'. Reuven Azar, India's Ambassador to India on X, wrote, ""Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocents."

UAE urges for regional stability in South Asia

UAE ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has released a statement reacting to India's airstrikes. In a statement they said that the deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Minister of UAE has called for 'deescalations of the tensions."

UAE MOFA released a statement, "UAE Foreign minister called India and Pakistan to exercise restraints, de-escalate tensions. He urged to strengthen stability in South Asia and to sustain international peace."

United nations Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reacting to the Indian airstrikes on terrorists camps in Pakistan said, "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."

He showed concern about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. He said this in wake of the world already experiencing two major conflicts, including Israel and Gaza and Ukraine and Russia.

The Secretary-General called for maximum military restraint from both countries.

Japan

Japan chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, in a statement said, "Our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict,"

Japan calls for the peace and stability of South Asia and urged both nations to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.

