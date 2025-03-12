Trump delivered the remarks alongside Musk and his son X, just hours after he first announced on social media he would buy a Tesla in support of the tech entrepreneur. Multiple Teslas, including the Cybertruck model, were parked outside the White House.

US President Donald Trump bought a red Tesla from the company's CEO and Department of Government Efficiency Head Elon Musk - all in front of a line of shiny Tesla vehicles showcased temporarily at the White House's South Lawns.

Trump delivered the remarks alongside Musk and his son X, just hours after he first announced on social media he would buy a Tesla in support of the tech entrepreneur. Multiple Teslas, including the Cybertruck model, were parked outside the White House.

Trump sat in a red Model X Tesla and said, 'That's beautiful.' He later pointed to the model and stated that this was his pick. Musk and the president also walked to a Cybertruck, during which Musk remarked the car is bulletproof.

The US President also lauded Musk, who also heads the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling him a "great guy" and a "patriot".

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (DOGE Head and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

He added, "He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot." This buy comes after Tesla shares have been in a sharp slump, since the US Election Day as Musk's increasing political profile and moves to slash the federal government have drawn a major backlash. But on Tuesday, Tesla stock climbed, with Trump saying that he would label any violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism.

"I think (Musk has) been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people, and I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot," the US President said. When asked about some of the suggestions that some of the violent protestors should be labelled as 'domestic terrorists', Trump responded, "I will do that, I'll do it. I'm going to stop them." Notably, several Tesla vehicles have been vandalized on the streets.

Police across the United States are investigating a series of attacks on Tesla showrooms, charging stations and Tesla vehicles, as vitriol escalates against Musk. There have also been peaceful protests at many Tesla locations, which involve demonstrators carrying signs and chanting "Elon Musk has got to go"Trump said he is buying the Tesla full price.

"I don't want a discount," Trump said. "(Musk) would give me discount, but if I do a discount, they're gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'" Trump did not test drive the car and clarified he will not be driving the Tesla because he is not permitted to drive, but he will allow his staff at the White House to use it.

