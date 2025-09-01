Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump breaks silence as viral 'Trump is dead' trends: 'Never felt...'

US President Donald Trump has addressed speculation about his health in response to rumours circulating on social media claiming he was dead. Know what happened, and how 'Trump is dead' became a viral trend.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Donald Trump breaks silence as viral 'Trump is dead' trends: 'Never felt...'
US President Donald Trump has quashed the speculations about his deteriorating health days after the ‘Trump is dead’ trend went viral on social media. In his recent post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed the frenzy over his health, declaring he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Trump’s statement came as a response to a post that read, “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s 'sharp' and 'top of his game. Meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history, and the media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard.”

Also read: 'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...

Earlier, Trump debunked 'Trump is Dead' rumours when he shared photos of himself golfing with grandchildren in Virginia, wearing his signature red MAGA hat. The photos were taken on August 30, after speculation about his well-being and even death spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, had previously stated that Trump is in "excellent health" despite being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Also read: Amid 'Trump is Dead' rumours, US national flag flown at half-mast at White House; here's why

How did 'Trump is dead' rumour start?

The rumours began with Vice President JD Vance's interview statement, in which he said he was ready to take charge if unforeseen circumstances arose. He said, "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. And if, God forbid, there's a tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten." His statement led to widespread social media speculation over Trump's health, and 'Trump is dead' started trending. People also pointed out Trump's absence in the last 24 hours, with no schedule for August 30 and 31.  However, there was no official notification from the White House regarding any health emergency.

