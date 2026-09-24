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Donald Trump breaks protocol to personally welcome Xi Jinping; Know what's on agenda for 3-day state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington Wednesday for 3-day state visit, first in over a decade. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally welcomed him and wife Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in rare protocol break.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Donald Trump breaks protocol to personally welcome Xi Jinping; Know what's on agenda for 3-day state visit
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Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, with President Donald Trump breaking with recent protocol to personally welcome him at Joint Base Andrews. 

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the Maryland military base for the arrival ceremony for Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. The unusual planeside reception underscores the ceremonial importance Washington has attached to Xi's first state visit to the US capital in more than a decade.

Trump's welcome at Joint Base Andrews marked a departure from usual presidential protocol. The last time a US President greeted a foreign leader at the base was in 1962 when John F Kennedy met UK Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Trump and Xi exchanged handshakes and brief remarks after the Chinese president arrived. A military band played during the ceremony, while two B-1 Lancer bombers flew overhead to celebrate Xi's arrival. Six F-16s and six F-22s were lined up on the tarmac. 

China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after arriving in Washington, state news agency Xinhua reported.

TRUMP-XI TALKS: What is on the table

The leaders are due to hold talks on Thursday, with expectations of a major breakthrough remaining limited.

The US-China trade truce, which was due to expire on November 10, has been extended by two months to January 10, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News. 

State visit heavy on ceremony

Xi's visit includes a formal state dinner at the White House on Thursday, with technology executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expected to attend.

The programme also includes a military ceremony at the White House featuring jet flyovers and a visit to the National Archives.

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