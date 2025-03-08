"I'm finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don't have the cards," he told reporters during a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC. "It may be easier dealing with Russia."

United States President Donald Trump has said he is finding it easier to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war between the two countries, adding that he trusts Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump stated he has "always had a good relationship with Putin."

"And you know, he wants to end the war," the 78-year-old president said. "I think he's going to be more generous than he has to be, and that's pretty good. That means a lot of good things," he added.

Trump also seemed to defend Putin for launching a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine this week. "I actually think he's doing what anybody in that position would be doing right now."

In recent days, Trump has pushed Ukraine hard, even ordering a pause on all US military aid to the country. He has increasingly sided with Russia on issues related to the war that began on a full-scale in February 2022.

In the coming week, senior US government and Ukrainian officials plan to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss further course of action.