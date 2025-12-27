FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Zelenskyy's 20-point peace plan, says, 'He doesn't have anything...'

Donald Trump has stated that any peace deal to end the Ukraine-Russia war will depend on his approval. Ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Trump expressed scepticism about Zelenskyy’s peace proposal, emphasising the need for US involvement in key decisions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 07:56 AM IST

In a recent interview, former US President Donald Trump positioned himself as a critical decision-maker in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking to Politico on Friday, Trump suggested that any potential peace deal would require his approval, emphasising that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace proposals would not move forward without his consent.

Zelenskyy’s Revised Proposal

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected to present a revised 20-point peace framework during his upcoming meeting with Trump in Florida. The proposal includes significant points such as the creation of a demilitarised zone and requests for US security guarantees. However, Trump was notably sceptical about the proposal. 'He doesn’t have anything until I approve it,' Trump remarked, hinting at his central role in shaping the course of peace talks.

The meeting, set to take place on Sunday, is expected to cover key issues including security guarantees, control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and territorial disputes in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskyy has indicated that substantial progress could be made by the end of the year.

US Pressure on Ukraine to Compromise

Trump’s comments reflect growing tensions within the diplomatic push for peace. While the US has been urging Zelenskyy to soften some of his initial demands, Russia has remained firm in its stance, rejecting any compromise on key issues such as territorial control. This division underscores the complex and difficult nature of the negotiations.

Although sceptical, Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions, noting that he believed the talks would be productive with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with Putin,' Trump said, adding that he hopes to speak with the Russian leader soon.

Economic Pressure on Russia

In his interview, Trump also highlighted Russia’s strained economy, claiming that it is 'in tough shape.' This economic hardship, he suggested, could be a factor that influences Russia’s willingness to engage in serious negotiations. The ongoing war has not only strained Russia’s military efforts but has also taken a significant toll on its economy, with sanctions and global isolation exacerbating the situation.

Diplomatic Developments and Netanyahu’s Visit

During the same interview, Trump confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would also be meeting with him over the weekend. Netanyahu is expected to brief Trump on the increasing threats posed by Iran, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

As diplomacy continues, Zelenskyy has reiterated Ukraine's willingness to show flexibility in negotiations. However, he warned that if Russia continues to refuse meaningful dialogue, the West must apply stronger pressure to expedite a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The coming weeks could be crucial in determining the future of Ukraine and the broader international response to the war.

