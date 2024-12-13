As Trump prepares for his next term, his comments and past actions suggest that US-Iran relations will remain a contentious issue

US President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of conflict with Iran during his upcoming term, describing the situation as "very volatile." In an interview with Time magazine, which coincided with his recognition as Person of the Year, Trump responded to a question about the chances of war by saying, "Anything can happen. Anything can happen."

Trump also expressed concern over Ukraine’s recent missile strikes into Russia, calling it a significant escalation and one of the most dangerous developments currently unfolding.

This is not the first time Trump has taken a tough stance on Iran. During his first term in office, he ordered a 2020 airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military commander. The US government has since claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate Trump, a charge Iran denies.

Trump’s approach to Iran also included withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The agreement had imposed restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. However, Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, reigniting tensions with Tehran.

As Trump prepares for his next term, his comments and past actions suggest that US-Iran relations will remain a contentious issue.