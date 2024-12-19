Trump further said that such a move would benefit Canadians through reduced taxes and military protection

US President-elect Donald Trump took a jibe at Canada and said that the country should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States. Trump further said that such a move would benefit Canadians through reduced taxes and military protection. Describing the idea as "great," he asserted that many Canadians would support the proposal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!"

"Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!," the post added.

A day before, Trump took a dig at the troubles in the Canadian ruling party after the resignation of Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The President-elect dubbed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as the Governor of Canada and said that Freeland's behaviour had not been conducive towards making good decisions for the Canadian citizens.

In a post on his social media platform Truth, Trump wrote, "The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau. Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

Notably, Trump earlier this month threatened to impose steep tariffs as part of his economic policies aimed at protecting American industries and addressing de-dollarization concerns.

The proposed measures include an additional 10 per cent tariff on imports from China and 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Such policies could disrupt trade flows, opening avenues for Indian exporters to capture a share of these markets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)