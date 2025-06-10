WORLD
The order would put them on active duty. One official warned, however, that the order was just signed and it could take a day or two to get troops moving.
President Donald Trump authorised on Monday the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to help respond to protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids, according to US officials. The order would put them on active duty. One official warned, however, that the order was just signed and it could take a day or two to get troops moving. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements. Governor Gavin Newsom called the move reckless and "disrespectful to our troops" in a post on the social platform X.
"This isn't about public safety. It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego," Newsom said.
The Pentagon also deployed about 700 Marines to Los Angeles on Monday to help National Guard members respond to protests over immigration raids, officials said, as California sued Trump over his use of the Guard troops and demonstrators took to the city's streets for a fourth day.
The Marines are being deployed from their base at Twentynine Palms in the Southern California desert to protect federal property and personnel, including federal immigration agents, US Northern Command said in a statement.
Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement on Monday afternoon he was confident in the police department's ability to handle large-scale demonstrations and that the Marines' arrival without coordinating with the police department presented a "significant logistical and operational challenge" for them.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit over the use of National Guard troops by telling reporters that Trump had "trampled" the state's sovereignty.
"We don't take lightly to the president abusing his authority and unlawfully mobilising California National Guard troops," Bonta said. He sought a court order declaring Trump's use of the Guard unlawful and asking for a restraining order to halt the deployment.
The arrival of the National Guard followed two days of protests that began on Friday in downtown Los Angeles after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people that day across the city.
The smell of smoke hung in the air downtown on Monday, one day after crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.
The law enforcement presence was heavy, with police cars from neighbouring cities blocking the street in front of the federal detention facility that was a focus of the protests.
The clashes unfolded over just a few square blocks in an immense city of some 4 million people, most of whom went about their normal business on peaceful streets.
Early protests remained peaceful
On Monday, thousands flooded the streets around City Hall for a union rally ahead of a hearing for arrested labor leader David Huerta, who was freed a few hours later on a USD 50,000 bond. Huerta's arrest on Friday while protesting immigration raids has become a rallying cry for people angry over the administration's crackdown. He is the president of the Service Employees International Union California, which represents thousands of the state's janitors, security officers and other workers.
Early protests on Monday had a calm and even joyful atmosphere at times, with people dancing to live music and buoyed by Huerta's release.
Protesters linked hands outside the downtown federal detention centre where Huerta was being held, and at times sang in front of a line of police officers, who unsuccessfully asked people to move off the road and onto the sidewalk. Religious leaders joined the protesters, working with organisers at times to de-escalate moments of tension.
Chanting against a line of National Guard troops with Homeland Security officers behind them surrounding the federal buildings ramped up in the afternoon as people yelled, "Free them all!" and "National Guard go away."
Bonta accused Trump of fanning protesters' anger with his announcement of the deployment, saying he set off Sunday's clashes with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles. "This was not inevitable," he said.
Trump said on Monday that the city would have been "completely obliterated" if he had not deployed the Guard.
Later, at a White House event, he added that state leaders "were afraid to do anything."
Other protests were taking shape on Monday afternoon across LA County, as confirmed reports of federal immigration agents in the cities of Whittier and Huntington Park south of Los Angeles spurred anger from activists. More protests were scheduled for cities across the country.
Outside a Los Angeles clothing warehouse, relatives of detained workers demanded at a news conference that their loved ones be released.
The family of Jacob Vasquez, 35, who was detained Friday at the warehouse, where he worked, said they had yet to receive any information about him.
"Jacob is a family man and the sole breadwinner of his household," Vasquez's brother, Gabriel, told the crowd. He asked that his last name not be used, fearing being targeted by authorities.
On Sunday, many protesters dispersed as evening fell and police declared an unlawful assembly, a precursor to officers moving in and arresting those who refuse to leave. Some of those who stayed threw objects ranging from rocks to electric scooters at police and their vehicles.
McDonnell said police officers were "overwhelmed" by the remaining protesters. who included regular agitators who show up at demonstrations to cause trouble. McDonnell said the protests followed a similar pattern for episodes of civil unrest, with things usually ramping up in the second and third days.
Several dozen people were arrested throughout the weekend. One was detained Sunday for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police and another for ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers.
Governor says Guard not needed
Newsom urged Trump to rescind the Guard deployment in a letter Sunday, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty."
The governor, who was was in Los Angeles meeting with law enforcement and officials, also told protesters that they were playing into Trump's plans and would face arrest for violence or property destruction.
"Trump wants chaos and he's instigated violence," he said. "Stay peaceful. Stay focused. Don't give him the excuse he's looking for."
The deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state's National Guard was activated without a request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who have sought to hinder the administration's mass deportation efforts.
Newsom, meanwhile, has repeatedly said California authorities had the situation under control.
The last time the National Guard was activated without a governor's permission was in 1965, when President Lyndon B Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
In a directive on Saturday, Trump invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal service members when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."
