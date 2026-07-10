FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta holds key meeting to discuss redevelopment of Old Delhi

Rekha Gupta holds key meeting to discuss redevelopment of Old Delhi

China: At least 28 people killed after fire breaks out at shoe factory in Jinjiang

China: 28 dead after fire breaks out at shoe factory in Jinjiang

AR Rahman 'thrilled' to reunite with 'bro' Sonu Nigam for Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum

AR Rahman reunites with Sonu Nigam for Batwara 1947 song Oh Tabassum

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump Assassination Threat: Israel alerted US to new Iranian plot, says report

Although the exact details of the alleged assassination plot remain unclear, two sources familiar with the matter said US authorities had not independently verified the Israeli intelligence.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Donald Trump Assassination Threat: Israel alerted US to new Iranian plot, says report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump has been in the works, and Israel has allegedly shared intelligence with Washington about it, according to two sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN. The development comes as the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran comes under strain.

Israel warned the US of a new Trump assassination plot: Report

One source said the intelligence was shared earlier this week, while another said US agencies had been monitoring a steady stream of intelligence in recent weeks.  The Israeli warning is new because it referred to a specific alleged plot, added the sources.  Some believe that the intel could be an attempt by Israel to influence Trump to escalate US military action against Iran. 

Although the exact details of the alleged assassination plot remain unclear, two sources familiar with the matter said US authorities had not independently verified the Israeli intelligence. Meanwhile, the US government has long maintained that Iran could seek to target Trump in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"They want to take out the US leader — me," Trump told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer." The White House referred to President Donald Trump's recent remarks about alleged Iranian threats against him as reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

Trump recently learned of a new list that allegedly ranked him as Iran's top assassination target, though it remains unclear whether he was referring to the intelligence reportedly shared by Israel.

Trump updates Netanyahu on fresh US moves in the Gulf

Meanwhile, US-Iran tensions have escalated in recent days, with both sides exchanging threats and military strikes as the ceasefire has come under increasing strain. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, updating him on fresh American military moves in the Gulf, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office. 

The two leaders also discussed continued US-Israel coordination, while Netanyahu raised concerns over recent remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated the need for security zones along Israel's borders.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched ballistic missile strikes on the US Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, describing it as the second phase of its retaliation against recent US attacks. Tehran also warned that any further American military action would trigger additional strikes on US bases across the region. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump Assassination Threat: Israel alerted US to new Iranian plot, says report
New Iran plot against Trump? Israel shared intel with US, says report
Gaza organiser of FIFA World Cup 2026 screenings killed in Israeli air strike
Gaza organiser of FIFA World Cup 2026 screenings killed in Israeli air strike
Gold, silver prices today, July 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Gurugram Encounter Explained: Four Deepak Nandal gang shooters killed, what happened in Sushant Lok?
Gurugram Encounter Explained: Four Deepak Nandal gang shooters killed, what happ
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi over Australia uranium deal: 'BJP specialises in U-turning points'
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi over Australia uranium deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement