Donald Trump Assassination Threat: Israel alerted US to new Iranian plot, says report

Although the exact details of the alleged assassination plot remain unclear, two sources familiar with the matter said US authorities had not independently verified the Israeli intelligence.

A new Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump has been in the works, and Israel has allegedly shared intelligence with Washington about it, according to two sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN. The development comes as the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran comes under strain.

Israel warned the US of a new Trump assassination plot: Report

One source said the intelligence was shared earlier this week, while another said US agencies had been monitoring a steady stream of intelligence in recent weeks. The Israeli warning is new because it referred to a specific alleged plot, added the sources. Some believe that the intel could be an attempt by Israel to influence Trump to escalate US military action against Iran.

Although the exact details of the alleged assassination plot remain unclear, two sources familiar with the matter said US authorities had not independently verified the Israeli intelligence. Meanwhile, the US government has long maintained that Iran could seek to target Trump in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"They want to take out the US leader — me," Trump told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer." The White House referred to President Donald Trump's recent remarks about alleged Iranian threats against him as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump recently learned of a new list that allegedly ranked him as Iran's top assassination target, though it remains unclear whether he was referring to the intelligence reportedly shared by Israel.

Trump updates Netanyahu on fresh US moves in the Gulf

Meanwhile, US-Iran tensions have escalated in recent days, with both sides exchanging threats and military strikes as the ceasefire has come under increasing strain. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, updating him on fresh American military moves in the Gulf, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

The two leaders also discussed continued US-Israel coordination, while Netanyahu raised concerns over recent remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated the need for security zones along Israel's borders.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched ballistic missile strikes on the US Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, describing it as the second phase of its retaliation against recent US attacks. Tehran also warned that any further American military action would trigger additional strikes on US bases across the region.

(With inputs from agencies)