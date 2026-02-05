Donald Trump assassination attempt case: Ryan Routh sentenced to life for 2024 Florida golf course plot

Ryan Routh has been sentenced to life in prison for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump during the 2024 US election campaign. The federal court found the attack was carefully planned and narrowly prevented by the US Secret Service at a Florida golf course.

A federal court has sentenced Ryan Routh to life in prison for attempting to assassinate then–presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 US election campaign. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday (local time) by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, following Routh’s conviction on multiple federal charges linked to the foiled attack at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Jury Finds Premeditated Intent to Kill

Routh was found guilty in September on five counts, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Prosecutors argued that the attack was meticulously planned and came dangerously close to being executed. Judge Cannon described Routh’s conduct as calculated and malicious, stating that the evidence showed a clear intent to kill.

In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed several concurrent sentences. These included seven years for possessing a firearm during a violent crime, 20 years for assaulting a federal officer, 18 months for illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon, and five years for possessing a weapon with an erased serial number.

Secret Service Intervention Prevented Attack

The attempted assassination occurred on September 15, 2024, while Trump was golfing during the height of the presidential campaign. According to investigators, Routh positioned himself along the perimeter of the course using armour plates and a military-style rifle. A US Secret Service agent noticed the rifle barrel and Routh’s face through a fence and fired, forcing him to abandon the position and flee.

Authorities later apprehended Routh after a civilian witness reported his vehicle’s license plate to law enforcement.

Evidence Reveals Extensive Planning

During the trial, prosecutors presented photographs from Routh’s concealed sniper location, indicating that Trump was approximately 126 feet away at the time. Investigators testified that Routh had conducted weeks of surveillance, including monitoring the golf course, Trump’s nearby Mar-a-Lago residence, and researching rally schedules using burner phones.

Additional evidence showed Routh explored potential escape routes and searched for flights out of the country. A handwritten letter was also entered into evidence, in which he admitted to the assassination attempt and offered a large sum of money to anyone willing to complete it. Authorities noted there was no proof he had access to such funds.

Courtroom Conduct and Aftermath

Routh represented himself during portions of the trial and was repeatedly warned by the judge for departing from legal arguments. In his closing statement, he claimed the attack was never intended to be carried out, a defence the jury rejected after just three hours of deliberation.

Following the guilty verdict, Routh attempted to harm himself in the courtroom but was restrained by US Marshals.