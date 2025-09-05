Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump asks Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, about their investment plan, here's what they said

United States President Donald Trump has been tightening his grip over what he claims to hinder the economy and progress of America. After first imposing tariffs on many countries, especially India, the US President is now regulating the biggest tech giants of the world- Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, among others. On Thursday, Donald Trump hosted a special White House dinner for the CEOs, founders of the big tech companies. During this, he interacted with tech executives like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman and others. Meta Platforms Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc's Tim Cook were also present there who vowed to invest “at least USFD 600 billion” in the US over the next few years.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

How much is Apple investing in the US?

The two CEOs, along with other tech industry leaders, vowed to increase spending in the US on technology advancement, cementing Trump's trust in Silicon Valley.

During the gathering, the President conducted a long Q&A session with the tech executives. He asked Apple CEO Tim Cook about his company's investment in the United States. Questioning Cook over the investment, Trump asked, “Tim, how much money will Apple be investing in the United States? I know it's a very large amount. You were elsewhere before, and now you're really coming home in a big way. How much money will you be investing?”

Tim’s answer was a straightforward number, “USD 600 billion”. Before answering the question in detail, Cook explained how Trump created a suitable environment for the growth of the company here. He said, “I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we could make a major investment in the United States... That says a lot about your focus and your leadership and your focus on innovation”.

Trump’s concern about Silicon Valley

During his interaction with the tech CEOs, Trump also highlighted a big concern with Silicon Valley. He said that there is a dire need to ensure enough energy to meet the increasing power demands from the data centres behind the AI boom, according to a Bloomberg report.

Mark Zuckerberg has promised that Meta will make an investment in building data centres and infrastructure to “power the next wave of innovation.” Mark Zuckerberg was seated beside Trump, showed excitement and thanked him for hosting this group, which was “quite a group to get together.” He also observed that companies were “making huge investments in the country to build out data centres and infrastructure to power the next wave of innovation.”

Apple's India Plans

Donald Trump showed immense disappointment over Apple’s production in India. Apple invested in India due to the favourable business conditions here. Trump had in May this year strictly advised the company not to invest in India but in their home country.  

