Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals it all; check

Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'

'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Donald Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Mamata Banerjee warns PM Modi against trusting Amit Shah, says he acts like ‘acting PM’, can be your...

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney...

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire

The Gaza plan has been raging with contentious issues such as Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza Strip and Hamas’ disarmament.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:44 AM IST

Donald Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have "signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan". In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

"All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he added.

Trump is scheduled for a "routine yearly check-up" at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington DC, on Friday morning, according to the White House, Al Jazeera reported. He may travel to the Middle East, where negotiators are trying to finalise a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel "shortly thereafter," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Hamas's Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, is meeting with Egypt's intelligence head to put the finishing touches to a "historic" Gaza agreement, says a source briefed on the talks, Al Jazeera reported, citing its sources.

An agreement could be announced on Thursday, the sources told Al Jazeera.

Palestine has accused Israel of waging a "genocidal war" in Gaza in a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), warning that the devastation has reached unprecedented levels, Al Jazeera reported.

Published on the State of Palestine's official X account, the letter said, "while the rest of the world exerts all efforts to stop the bloodshed, Israel, the occupying power, persists with its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

It said Israel had "insisted on its criminal path of collective punishment", accusing it of destroying Palestinian society and pursuing the "colonisation and annexation" of occupied land, as per Al Jazeera.

According to the statement, "The casualty toll since October 2023 has surpassed at least 2,37,000 Palestinians in Gaza alone," with most homes and civilian infrastructure destroyed. It also warned that Israel's "all-out assault on Palestinian existence risks being replicated in the West Bank", citing rising settler violence and forced displacement.

"Israel's degradation of life and of international law must be halted. On this tragic second anniversary, we reiterate: This genocide must be stopped," the letter concluded. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Kapoor REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor was 'embarssed' while shooting Animal due to THIS reason, he advised 'kal sab bhool jayenge..'
Anil REVEALS Ranbir was 'embarssed' while shooting Animal due to THIS reason
Anshula Kapoor gets helping hand from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, bride-to-be pens heartfelt note for step-sisters: 'Didn’t know how much I needed..'
Anshula gets helping hand from Janhvi, Khushi, bride-to-be pens heartfelt note
Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’
Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, get
Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market
Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market
Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained
Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE