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Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire on request of Pakistan; calls Iranian leadership ‘fractured’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has announced to indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran on the requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire on request of Pakistan; calls Iranian leadership ‘fractured’
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has announced to indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran on the requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said this decision was taken to give “seriously fractured” Iranian leadership, as Trump described, more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

However, Trump added that the US military will continue its blockade, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded. "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post read.

However, there was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, and it Trump’s announcement of ceasefire appeared unilateral as per Reuters.

Earlier, the ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan as ‘mediator’ to allow space for truce talks in Islamabad. However the first peace talks between both US and Iranian delegations ended without an agreement. 

 

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