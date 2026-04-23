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Donald Trump angry on NATO, creates 'Naughty or Nice' list for allies; Which countries 'to get special favours' or 'punishment'?

US president Donald Trump has created a 'naughty or nice list' for its allies ahead of NATO Secretary Mark Rutte's visit to Washington. While, 'Nice' list contains name of countries who supported US in the war, 'Naughty' countries included those who refused to back Trump in Iran war.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Donald Trump angry on NATO, creates 'Naughty or Nice' list for allies; Which countries 'to get special favours' or 'punishment'?
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US president Donald Trump has created a 'naughty or nice list' for its allies ahead of NATO Secretary Mark Rutte's visit to Washington. While, 'Nice' list contains name of countries who supported US in the war, 'Naughty' countries included those who refused to back Trump in Iran war. The 'naughty' and 'nice' list is being created to bifurcate nations on the context of how they supported US. While nice allies will get special favours from US, naughty allies to be 'punished.'  Earlier, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in December last year said “model allies” would receive “special favour” from the US, while those failing in collective defence could face consequences. However, the existenc eof the list has not been confirmed by the White House yet.

Which countries in which list?

Nice allies

As per reports, countries like Poland and Romania could receive positive evaluations. Poland is noted for its significant defence contributions among Nato members, while Romania has allowed US forces to use its airbases for operations related to the Iran war.

Naughty allies

Countries like Spain and Italy are being critical to US military action in Middle East. Spain explicitly refused to allow the US to use jointly operated air bases for offensive strikes on Iran. President Trump reportedly threatened trade repercussions for the denial. Spain called the Iran war, "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust”.

Similarly, Italy denied the US permission to use the Sigonella air base in Sicily for military aircraft headed to the Middle East, for operations linked to Iran. 

Donald Trump angry on NATO

Donald Trump has been frustrated over NATO allies and stated that US does not need NATO anymore. He stated, “I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don’t want your help anymore, because you were absolutely useless when we needed you,”  He claimed that “But actually, we never needed them. They needed us."

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