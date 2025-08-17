Donald Trump AGAIN claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were shooting...'

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Flight attendant reveals shocking secrets of cockpit romance at 35,000 feet

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

A look at net worth of 6 richest comedy stars in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump AGAIN claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were shooting...'

US President Donald Trump has again brought up the recent India-Pakistan conflict to reiterate his claims of having brokered a ceasefire between the two neighbours. Meanwhile, India has maintained that the ceasefire was hammered out through direct talks between the top military officials of the two countries. On the other hand, Pakistan has credited Trump for the ceasefire, having nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. 

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Donald Trump AGAIN claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were shooting...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has again brought up the recent India-Pakistan conflict to reiterate his claims of having brokered a ceasefire between the two neighbours. Meanwhile, India has maintained that the ceasefire was hammered out through direct talks between the top military officials of the two countries. On the other hand, Pakistan has credited Trump for the ceasefire, having nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. 

In his fresh statement, Trump highlighted that his main goal is to "save lives", attempting to justify his involvement in conflicts around the world, in an interview with Fox News Channel. His response came to a question by Fox News's Sean Hannity, who asked if he wanted to save the world."Number one, to save lives in all cases, because wars are wars. When you see what would have happened with Cambodia as an example. Now, I'm not involved, but I was involved in negotiating a trade deal. And I said, you guys are going to be fighting Thailand, Cambodia, so many different," the US President replied. 

Bringing up India and Pakistan, Trump claimed he averted what could have been a nuclear war between the two nations. "Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down airplanes already. And that would have been maybe nuclear. I would have said it was going to go nuclear. And I was able to get it done," he said.

"Number one is lives. And number two is everything else. Wars are very bad," he added.

ALSO READ | BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'

India-Pakistan conflict 

For more than 20 times, President Donald Trump and the US administration have claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, back in May, when the two nuclear-armed nations engaged in war in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. India has maintained that the agreement to stop hostilities was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, without any third-party mediation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa'
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independen
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan
'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth, Thalaiva's movie earns Rs 150 crore, YRF Spy thriller opens at..
War 2 vs Coolie box office collection: Hrithik-NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE