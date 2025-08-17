Donald Trump AGAIN claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were shooting...'

US President Donald Trump has again brought up the recent India-Pakistan conflict to reiterate his claims of having brokered a ceasefire between the two neighbours. Meanwhile, India has maintained that the ceasefire was hammered out through direct talks between the top military officials of the two countries. On the other hand, Pakistan has credited Trump for the ceasefire, having nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his fresh statement, Trump highlighted that his main goal is to "save lives", attempting to justify his involvement in conflicts around the world, in an interview with Fox News Channel. His response came to a question by Fox News's Sean Hannity, who asked if he wanted to save the world."Number one, to save lives in all cases, because wars are wars. When you see what would have happened with Cambodia as an example. Now, I'm not involved, but I was involved in negotiating a trade deal. And I said, you guys are going to be fighting Thailand, Cambodia, so many different," the US President replied.

Bringing up India and Pakistan, Trump claimed he averted what could have been a nuclear war between the two nations. "Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down airplanes already. And that would have been maybe nuclear. I would have said it was going to go nuclear. And I was able to get it done," he said.

"Number one is lives. And number two is everything else. Wars are very bad," he added.

India-Pakistan conflict

For more than 20 times, President Donald Trump and the US administration have claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, back in May, when the two nuclear-armed nations engaged in war in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which had claimed 26 lives. India has maintained that the agreement to stop hostilities was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries, without any third-party mediation.