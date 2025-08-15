Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'

J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route

'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral

DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?

SBI hikes IMPS charges from August 15: What does it mean? Check revised nominal fees

Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...

Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'

Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says...

'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President

Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'

US President Donald Trump has again taken the credit for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 06:48 AM IST

Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) again took credit for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, claiming, "They were ready to go nuclear and we solved that."Addressing the media, Trump said that six to seven aircraft were shot down during the conflict between the two countries. "If you look at Pakistan and India, planes were being knocked out of the air. Six or seven planes came down. They were ready to go. Maybe nuclear, we solved that," he said.

"I've solved six wars in the last six months, and I'm very proud of it," he added. His remarks came just nine days after he repeated his previous claim on August 6, saying that the US helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India has consistently refuted these statements, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Trump recently announced a 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an unspecified penalty for importing oil from Russia."India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the US President said in the post.

"They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Reuters reported, citing Trump's CNBC interview.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...
'6.592 NOT OUT...': AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks, not the runs made by any cricketer
AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks in Tamil Nadu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE