Donald Trump again blames China's secrecy, deception, cover-up for COVID-19 worldwide spread

President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Saturday (local time) once again publicly bashed China of spreading the novel coronavirus across the globe, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’.

During his media address from the White House lawns on the occasion of 244th Independence Day, Trump claimed, "We’re producing gowns, masks and surgical equipment…It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China, where ironically this virus and others came from".

"China’s secrecy, deception and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable", he added.

Trump's remarks were made as World Health Organisation (WHO) is planning to send over a team to China next week to further investigate if SARS-CoV-2, the main virus responsible for the coronavirus pandemic, actually emerged from the country.

Trump has been accusing China of letting lose the novel COVID-19 virus for a long time now, however, China has rejected all the allegations to this effect.

The US is the worst-hit nation in the world from the coronavirus.

So far, the country has recorded 2,789,678 positive COVID-19 cases with 129,305 deaths.