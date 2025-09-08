Donald Trump's admin tightens US visa rule: Here's how it will affect Indians

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here

Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train

After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in Kristina Fidelskaya's wine-red gown at glam award night

Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead

Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Not once, but SRK rejected DDLJ 4 times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him..

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump's admin tightens US visa rule: Here's how it will affect Indians

Industry experts say the fresh visa restriction may further worsen domestic backlogs. Earlier this month, another new US visa rule -- making it mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants to sit for in-person interviews -- had come into effect. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

Donald Trump's admin tightens US visa rule: Here's how it will affect Indians
US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US Department of State has issued a directive, asking non-immigrant visa (NIV) applicants, including Indians, to schedule their interview appointments only in their country of citizenship or legal residence. The move aims to eliminate the previous option of applying from foreign countries that have shorter waiting periods. The new visa rule will be effective immediately and implemented globally, according to a statement from the US State Department. Applications "should schedule visa interview appointments at the US embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence," the statement said.

How will the US move affect Indian applicants?

In recent years, many Indians have applied for US visa interview in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Germany to avoid lengthy backlogs in India. But that option will no longer be available. Indians who need to travel to the US will not be allowed to apply for B1 (business) or B2 (tourism) visa interview in a foreign country. However, there will be exceptions for countries where the United States does not regularly conduct NIV operations. Industry experts say the fresh restriction may further worsen domestic backlogs. Visa wait times earlier this year varied from 3.5 months to nine months across major Indian cities.

What was the US visa interview rule earlier?

Previously, many Indians scheduled their US visa interviews overseas. This was particularly common during the coronavirus pandemic, when a backlog of applications caused wait times to reach as many as three years. Earlier this month, another new US visa rule -- making it mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants to sit for in-person interviews -- had come into effect. For that mandate, the affected visas include H, L, F, M, J, E, and O categories, and the rule also applies to individuals aged over 79 years and children under 14.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historic
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE