Donald Trump's admin tightens US visa rule: Here's how it will affect Indians

The US Department of State has issued a directive, asking non-immigrant visa (NIV) applicants, including Indians, to schedule their interview appointments only in their country of citizenship or legal residence. The move aims to eliminate the previous option of applying from foreign countries that have shorter waiting periods. The new visa rule will be effective immediately and implemented globally, according to a statement from the US State Department. Applications "should schedule visa interview appointments at the US embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence," the statement said.

How will the US move affect Indian applicants?

In recent years, many Indians have applied for US visa interview in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Germany to avoid lengthy backlogs in India. But that option will no longer be available. Indians who need to travel to the US will not be allowed to apply for B1 (business) or B2 (tourism) visa interview in a foreign country. However, there will be exceptions for countries where the United States does not regularly conduct NIV operations. Industry experts say the fresh restriction may further worsen domestic backlogs. Visa wait times earlier this year varied from 3.5 months to nine months across major Indian cities.

What was the US visa interview rule earlier?

Previously, many Indians scheduled their US visa interviews overseas. This was particularly common during the coronavirus pandemic, when a backlog of applications caused wait times to reach as many as three years. Earlier this month, another new US visa rule -- making it mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants to sit for in-person interviews -- had come into effect. For that mandate, the affected visas include H, L, F, M, J, E, and O categories, and the rule also applies to individuals aged over 79 years and children under 14.